Authorities warning parents after man tries to lure boy from Valencia Hills pool

Authorities are warning parents to be cautious after a man apparently tried to lure a young boy away from a community pool in Valencia Hills.

Authorities are warning parents to be cautious after a man apparently tried to lure a young boy away from a community pool in Valencia Hills.

Authorities are warning parents to be cautious after a man apparently tried to lure a young boy away from a community pool in Valencia Hills.

Authorities are warning parents to be cautious after a man apparently tried to lure a young boy away from a community pool in Valencia Hills.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents in the Santa Clarita Valley are on edge after an alleged kidnapping attempt on a child.

It happened earlier this month, the afternoon of June 13, at the Valencia Hills Homeowners Association community pool. Sheriff's deputies say a man tried to lure a boy who was leaving the pool into coming with him to another location.

The boy followed him for a bit but eventually rode away on his bike.

Detectives say the man could be targeting more local children.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Detective Chappell (661)260-4000 ext. 5618 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.