Family mourns death of avid motorcycle rider killed in hit-and-run crash in Lynwood

Elijah Long was killed after a car turned in front of his motorcycle, and now his family is seeking answers -- hoping the driver will come forward.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on to find the driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lynwood last week.

"The vehicle instead of stopping to help my brother just left him there laying in the road. And we just want answers, and we want those people to come forward.," said Cristina Long, Elijah's sister.

Cristina told ABC7 that Elijah was on his way home from the food bank. A loaf of bread and a can of corn were found on the roadway. His family is still picking up the pieces of his motorcycle in the street.

"He was an avid bike rider, he rode his motorcycle every single day. He loved to be on his bike," Cristina said.

Tribute messages poured in reading "Ride in paradise" and "Thank you for that hug, it felt like a lifetime."

"I just wish he was here, I wish he was here to give me that tight hug," said another sister, Lizzy Long.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said they are in the early stages of investigating that deadly crash that occurred at Atlantic Avenue and Arlington around 9:20 a.m.

Pink and blue flowers sit at the bottom of a telephone pole that also has a flier taped to it seeking witnesses or video of the fatal crash.

"We're still gonna be here fighting him because if it was one of us in his place, that's what he would do. He wouldn't stop. He would keep going cause that was the type of person that he was," said Cristina.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night honoring Elijah at the intersection of Arlington and Atlantic.