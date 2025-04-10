Award winning Viola Davis becomes an action star, and the President, in new movie 'G20'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Viola Davis plays the President of the United States in her new movie, "G20."

While the film does take place at the G20 summit, this is by no means a straight political drama. It's an action-thriller with Viola in the middle of it all.

"Some of those fight scenes with some of those big dudes, when I entered it, I was like, okay, I know I said I was capable but--and then I was, like, 'Yeah, where's the frying pan?'," laughed Davis.

As the President and a former member of the military, Davis' character, Danielle Sutton, finds herself in the midst of deadly chaos when terrorists take over the annual G20 summit. She is suddenly part of a makeshift team who will fight to defend the world from an economic disaster involving crypto currency.

Davis is proud of this film. "It is a testament to a really good script when it's a page turner," she said, "I feel like that's 85% of the work. I really do. And then if you have gifted actors who can just walk into it, bam! You got something."

The longtime actress has decided when it comes to her future in film, anything is possible. In her book, there are no longer limits.

"I just feel like everything that people, culture, told me about myself when I was younger put me in a box, put me in a cage. And then after that put me in a cage, than I put myself in a cage. And then I'm at the age of, you know, asking that big sort of question to the universe, to God, to the universe, is why? Why can't I? And as soon as you say 'Why can't I?,' this whole space in your imagination opens up," Davis said.

"G20" is rated "R." It begins streaming Thursday on Prime.