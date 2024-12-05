Awkwafina returns to narrate season 2 of Nat Geo's 'A Real Bug's Life' on Disney+

Awkwafina is back to narrate a bug-tastic season the whole family will enjoy! New episodes of "A Real Bug's Life" stream soon on Disney+.

Awkwafina is back to narrate a bug-tastic season the whole family will enjoy! New episodes of "A Real Bug's Life" stream soon on Disney+.

Awkwafina is back to narrate a bug-tastic season the whole family will enjoy! New episodes of "A Real Bug's Life" stream soon on Disney+.

Awkwafina is back to narrate a bug-tastic season the whole family will enjoy! New episodes of "A Real Bug's Life" stream soon on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- More tiny heroes with a whole lot of drama are ready for their closeup in season 2 of "A Real Bug's Life," an original series on Disney+ from National Geographic that begins streaming on Jan. 15.

Awkwafina, known for her work in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Farewell," returns to narrate the series that dives even deeper into the weird, wild and wonderful world of bugs.

Get ready for more high-stakes battles, enchanting love stories and mind-blowing superpowers (yes, bugs with superpowers!) in a season packed with some of the most extraordinary tiny characters you'll ever meet.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's classic film, "A Bug's Life," the newest episodes will take you on a globetrotting adventure, from tropical beaches in Malaysia to the wetlands of Derbyshire.

Along the way, viewers will follow the stories of tiny heroes like peacock spiders that can see more colors than humans and jump 40 times their body length, and damselfly nymphs that can grab their prey in just 40 milliseconds, or less than half the time it takes for one to blink an eye.

As a bonus, viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of this epic series that spans two seasons and features 130 bug species across six continents with 450 experts and crew.

Five new episodes of "A Real Bug's Life" crawl back to your screens on Jan. 15 on Disney+. All episodes of the first season are currently streaming.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+ and this ABC station.