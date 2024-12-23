Azusa family mourns murder of 17-year-old cheerleader days before Christmas

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Azusa family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old cheerleader whose life was taken in a vicious act of violence just days before Christmas.

The teen's family identified her as Angelina Camillia Gonzales. The suspect is now behind bars, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Soldano Avenue at around 10 p.m. last Friday. They located the teen suffering from stab wounds and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Azusa Police Department.

The 18-year-old suspect, who has not been identified by police, is in custody and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. However, the victim's family says that the Azusa High School teen was found fatally stabbed at an ex-boyfriend's house.

They say the suspect picked her up from a cheerleading banquet and brought her back to his house. A family member then tracked her cell phone location.

"When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff. And I ran up to the officers like, hey, my daughter's in there. You know, my daughter is in there I'm trying to find her. She's not home. And that's when they told me, sit aside for a minute," said Robert Caraballo, Angelina's stepfather.

Caraballo said that he told Angelina to stay away from her ex-boyfriend numerous times, but he also said that she had a really big heart and always saw the good in him. Now, they're left with an unimaginable loss.

"It's unreal, like just the fact that you know, anyone could bring themselves to harm just such a sweet and loving, funny person," said the victim's brother, Ruben Torres.

The devastating news shocked her family and friends who say she always made it a point to look out for others.

"Always bubbly, happy, funny personality. Always cracking jokes," Torres said.

The determined teen had just joined the wrestling team and won her first match. But Angelina's passion often required pink pom poms.

"She was practicing at home and wanted to be another stunt team. And that was like her heart cheering for a long time," Caraballo said.

And as high school football season came to an end, she was looking forward to celebrating her 18th birthday on Jan. 7.

"She was looking forward to that. She's amazing that I'm broken right now, I'm not going to lie to you, because the little bit of time that I had with hers, I can't even," said Caraballo.

Angelina's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral. The family is also raising money by hosting a car wash and bake sale on Saturday at the VFW in Azusa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Always let your family, anyone you know, that you love them. Let them know you're proud of them," Torres said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call "Crime Stoppers" at (800)222-TIPS (8477), or by using lacrimestoppers.org.