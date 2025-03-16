Man and woman dead after apparent stabbing in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person has been detained after a man and woman were found dead in Azusa Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Azusa police officers responded around 2 p.m. to a call of a person screaming and possible domestic violence in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers detained a man in front of a residence with "numerous apparent knife wounds," who was taken by ambulance to a hospital and listed in critical condition, sheriff's officials said.

When officers entered the home, they found a man and woman also with "numerous apparent knife wounds." They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victims. Their relationship with the person detained is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.