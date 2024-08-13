Baby airlifted to hospital after medical emergency at Raging Waters park

First responders were able to help save a baby from a medical emergency at Raging Waters park on Tuesday.

First responders were able to help save a baby from a medical emergency at Raging Waters park on Tuesday.

First responders were able to help save a baby from a medical emergency at Raging Waters park on Tuesday.

First responders were able to help save a baby from a medical emergency at Raging Waters park on Tuesday.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- First responders were able to help save a baby from a medical emergency at Raging Waters park on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the water park in San Dimas for a report of a baby not breathing around 1:15 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies raced the baby to a nearby fire station to be flown to a hospital. At the fire station, paramedics were able to report the child, whose exact age and gender were not disclosed, was breathing again.

The baby was flown by helicopter to Los Angeles General Medical Center (the former County+USC facility).

The park released a brief statement: "At approximately 1:15 p.m. EMS and park team members responded to reports of an unresponsive minor in a park seating area. The minor was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."

Updates on the child's condition were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more details are made available.