Devin's bold moves for time with Jenn irks several of the men on 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week picks up with Jenn and her 18 bachelors heading to Melbourne, Australia. "The Bachelorette" said that it felt like a dream. It has nature, beaches, and a vibrant city. "Jenn!" the guys screamed as they arrived at the Marriot hotel to begin their travel journey.

Gina: We're going to the land down under for some over-the-top drama. Yep, I said it!

Group Date #1

"Sam N., Marvin, Brian, Jonathan, Aaron, Grant, Jeremy, Devin, let's find love in Melbourne," the date card read. We'll have to see if there's some residual drama between Jeremy and Brian after the car situation back on night 1. Jenn took her group of men shopping for some food and of course, they tried vegemite. The best description I heard was soy sauce peanut butter. Then they did a shot of liquor that contained a kangaroo testicle. Gross. They tried some cheeses and Sam N. knew he was being too standoffish and he realized that Jenn noticed too.

Gina: We've got a self-aware love virgin in our midst. What will he do to change things up? We shall see!

Devin did his best to steal Jenn away, even though they were with the other guys. He pulled her around to the other side of a building, Aaron said he felt disrespected. Devin walked Jenn to get some gelato. I'm not convinced that this guy isn't Pete Davidson in semi-disguise. Jenn seems to like how bold he is. She appreciates that he made his own little moment. Aaron was upset, but he should realize, especially since his brother was on the show in the past, that this is how the game is played.

Gina: Helllloooooo. If you want the girl, Aaron, go get the girl. Don't yammer about someone else getting what you want. It doesn't help your case at all! The show is about finding love, so go find it.

The group then watched some comedians perform during a comedy festival. The guys then had 10 minutes to write some jokes and perform a short bit on stage. Devin bravely went first and made fun of the guys for being like frat brothers. Jeremy called out Devin for stealing Jenn away and said he was ugly! Sheesh. He was a popular target... He said that obviously that means that he's getting noticed and that makes him happy.

Gina: Devin laughed off all the jabs coming his way, which is exactly how I would expect him to react. Jenn said humor is #1 on her list and he's showing he has a sense of humor! He's getting to the guys but also getting what everyone wants, which is time with Jenn. So yeah, he's kinda winning right now.

Group Date Cocktail Party

Jonathan, you remember him from wrapping his face up, chatted with Jenn about being awkward during their earlier school years. They seemed to have a cute connection.

Grant asked her what shaped her into the woman that she is. Deep. Jenn talked about her parents divorce, working since she was 14, and being grateful for what she has. Grant told Jenn he's ready to be a father and wants the same things she does. They kissed! "Kissing Jenn feels like I'm kissing the woman that I'm going to marry," he said.

Gina: Good on Grant for kind of turning our opinions of him around. He was a tad flashy in episode one and he's showing now there is another side to him. Jenn noticed it too!

Meantime, Aaron was still beefing with Devin. Basically told him it was too soon to steal her away, but anyone who has watched this franchise knows it's not. This is just how it goes. Him dwelling on the situation isn't going to do him any favors. He decided to have a man-to-man talk with Devin. He told Aaron that he's serious about Jenn and Aaron called him a boy! Sheesh. Also can we talk about the pearl necklace Aaron is wearing? I don't think I've ever seen a man wear that. Devin told Aaron that he hasn't seen him take charge and he thinks that focusing on him is the wrong way to go.

Gina: The pearls don't bother me. His behavior? That bothers me. Who is Aaron to make the rules on what's "too soon?" Jenn is the lead. She sets the tone and makes the rules here. Also, trying to insult Devin while calling him another name is kind of messing up his point, which Devin pointed out by saying "he doesn't know my name but he knows my character?" There was another moment where Aaron said he knows Jenn wants a man not a boy. And Devin retorted saying something about how he can't wait for Aaron to come to his wedding to Jenn. Aaron questions his confidence but Devin said "I'm always that confident." Ouch.

Aaron pretended during his time with Jenn that she didn't remember him and she was like, "Stop." He just complimented her endlessly. He then talked about how the other guys think he's a "serious guy."

Oh my gosh, I'm dying...here comes Devin pushing in a room service cart with a bowl of ice cream on it. And you better believe he is interrupting Aaron. "I've got dessert, but it's only for two," he said. Devin forced Aaron out in a power move. Jenn said she liked it. Aaron feels even MORE disrespected now. "Don't poke the bear because I'm going to completely lose it," he said. Devin told Jenn that he doesn't want her to think his moves are egotistical. Jenn said, she just finds him fun!

Aaron spread the news to Jeremy who couldn't believe it either. Jeremy told him he could always go back in. He used his line back on Devin saying, "I'm not asking I'm telling," when it came to getting the spot on the couch next to Jenn. But then, Devin came back again, and now Jenn was starting to feel annoyed. "I just want all of you guys to love each other," she pleaded. They talked about the ice cream, and as they talked about what flavors they liked, Devin told her, "I like you." They kissed! He was giddy!

Gina: The back-and-forth interruptions between Aaron and Devin got to be a bit much in my opinion, but score for Devin since it seemed to work for Jenn.

In the end, the group date rose went to Grant! Ouch! That had to sting. Devin and Aaron put on a bit too much of a show while Grant had a meaningful conversation with Jenn. I love the camera cutting to Jenn humming and eating the ice cream happily alone!

One-on-One Date with Marcus

"Marcus, Let's fall in love," the date card read. Marcus said that he's up for anything and loves adventure. They were going skydiving! He's done this before so it shouldn't make him sweat at all! Jenn on the other hand is super nervous! She hates heights and knows that there are horror stories of people dying in skydiving accidents.

Gina: Giiiiirrll, same! Jenn absolutely picked the right guy for this date. I'm already getting queasy thinking about the jump, though.

She said it was crazy to her that Marcus wasn't nervous at all. He told her no matter what happens, he'll never forget this first date. Aw! Talk about a leap of faith. They jumped with professional skydivers in tandem. I think my palms got sweaty just watching this! Marcus was loving it, Jenn looked like she was going to die at first, but then got a smile on her face. She was so excited to overcome her fear! Jenn fell as she landed but Marcus landed right on his feet standing! They kissed! Jenn enjoyed herself so much, she said she would do it again.

Gina: I adore that he kept saying how proud he was of her to overcome this fear. Lots of super sweet moments between them and I like them as a couple!

That evening, Jenn and Marcus ate dinner in a beautiful library. Jenn told Marcus that she loves how he can read her needs. He thinks she's really strong and she has a lot of qualities that he looks for. Marcus said that he wasn't always so strong and confident, it took a lot of work for him. One of his dreams was to serve his country, he did it for eight years. He would do raids in the middle of the night all over the world, but on his last deployment to Afghanistan they ended up in a situation where he got seriously injured in a firefight and a grenade hit the ground. He said it completely changed his life. He said that his fellow service members made sure he got home. He was hooked up to machines and had many surgeries for months. He had to learn how to walk again. He said he's hyper-aware of the fragility of life. "I want to live a life that was worth saving and be as full of love as humanly possible," Marcus said. Wow! This guy is spectacular. He cried, and Jenn told him that he's a hero and she was so happy he shared that all with her. She gave him the date rose and went in for the kiss. "I feel over the moon," Jenn said. "I could see him being my forever person."

Gina: Hearing Marcus recount his harrowing story had me in tears. Wow. When you nearly lose your life or you go through an extremely traumatic situation, you can sometimes see your future with different eyes and him saying he wanted to live a life worth saving was so special. I think that he's incredibly impressive and I hope he'll go far in this journey. I definitely want to hear more from him!

Group Date #2

Torquay, Australia is where the next group of men met up with Jenn as she posed for a wildlife photoshoot! This date must be made for Spencer! Don't forget he's a pet photographer. The photographer and wildlife expert announced that one man would be selected by Jenn for a romantic dinner. The guys put on some Australian outback wear. Sam M. was first and they brought a monitor over for him to hold. He was pretty calm! Jenn liked his vibe and how sturdy and stable he is.

Spencer held an albino owl and was pretty good with him! Another guy had a giant rat looking thing, some ferret squirrel looking creatures, but Hakeem, the poor guy, he got a giant spider! Oh my goodness, it's golden in color and named Goldie. Jenn is trying to be brave. They warned him that she might run up his arm. "It's moving, bleep, it's moving," he said. "Don't put that bleep on my neck," Hakeem begged. That was the most bold I've seen him be!

Gina: Spencer the pet photographer got super lucky with the cool animal and poor Hakeem! I felt all the feelings when that spider started crawling. Eeek, eeek, eek!

When Jenn was afraid of a giant snake, Dylan volunteered to help hold it. It was wrapping itself around his neck! Some of these creatures were SO creepy! Dylan was so brave he was selected to continue the date and get the one-on-one dinner. Hakeem said at the end of the day, at least his mom would be proud of him.

Gina: Jenn said that in relationships, we want to bear each other's burdens and it was an A+ move by Dylan to step up here. Good for him!

Dylan met up with Jenn to have dinner in Eynesbury. She was really impressed by him. He complimented her calm energy, she joked that he should be a little nervous. Jenn said that he showed that he could be someone who steps up for her. Dylan said his parents got married after knowing each other for just six months, and romantically plays the same song each time she would get in the car. He wants a love like they have. They joked and smiled and seemed to have a nice time together! They bonded about how they felt weird at times and didn't always fit in. "I see a lot of myself in Dylan," Jenn said. He's also in the medical field and waiting to see if he passed his MCAT. She picked up the date rose and offered it to him! "Always," he said, and then leaned in for the kiss. "I feel incredible, it was truly a beautiful, beautiful experience," he said.

Gina: This was a cute conversation and I could see him quietly winning her heart. He's not as bold and in-your-face as others, but Dylan could be a good match. We'll see.

Drama Continues

The group date guys came back to the hotel wearing their safari attire and they were all frustrated and bummed. They shared that only one guy got a one-on-one dinner. The guys asked the existing men if they could have more time with Jenn at the rose ceremony's cocktail party. Devin said he wouldn't fall to the end of the line, but letting them have a bit more time would be fair.

Aaron is still stewing over Devin. He wants to push him to analyze certain behaviors he has and hopes he will "learn from him." Aaron is being such a pest! Devin even apologized for how he handled things but said that he didn't love how Aaron called into question his character. He also called him Dylan again. Then he told Devin that he was acting like a bully. Aaron then gave him a book called "Principles for Self-Growth." Devin said ok, I'll read it at some point in time. He's really got a lot of restraint, because I would have thrown it out or into a pool, you know, Bachelor style.

Gina: Aaron is really showing his immaturity here. If you're there only for screen time and not love, well then maybe mission accomplished. But if Aaron is there for love, he has a not-very-funny way of showing it. I wonder if there's anything in that book about whining to get attention?

Cocktail Party

Devin seems determined to make enemies. Before Jenn barely finished her toast to the men, he asked to steal her away. Thomas N., Aaron, Sam M., and Spencer, are outraged. Grant says, "Well he's got some 8alls." He acknowledges that he's going after what he wants and that's just how it goes with that guy, but he's not letting it threaten him. Plus, he's already sitting pretty with a rose.

Devin said chaos follows him because he's a little louder than some of the others. He said that no matter what, she'll always get the good, the bad and the ugly with him. He doesn't want to hide any part of himself to be a fit for someone. Jenn said that she loves that he's "so himself." She sees it as him being able to accept those parts of her as well.

Gina: Hey guys? You hear that? She likes Devin for being himself. Thanks.

Thomas N. was pissed! He came charging up the stairs and said, "Come talk to me big dude." Jenn said, "OK, I guess I'll just sit here." Thomas N. talked about how he deserved to be first and Devin said that that Thomas was embarrassing himself and objectifying Jenn. Devin apologized to Jenn and walked off. Jenn just sort of made a face and gave him a wave.

"What was that all about?" Jenn asked. Thomas N. just said, "That was just something that needed to happen."

"I think we have a problem," Devin said to the guys as he walked in the room. "No, we don't," Grant said, "I think you got 8alls and I respect what you did, but now you had your time." Devin said he figured if he just went first, no one would be impeded by him. Sam M. doesn't think that Devin is there for the "right reasons." Oh Sam M. She likes you so much, I pray you don't use your time to talk about Devin. I love Jeremy more and more with each interaction. He said he doesn't love the way Devin operates but he respects people who stay true to themselves. Devin gave the guys perspective of how Thomas N. left Jenn sitting there alone while he yelled at him.

Gina: And thus begins the Devin divide. There are guys who get that he is who he is and are cool with it, and there are others who don't like that he is who he is. This drama isn't going away any time soon, I fear.

Thomas N. explained the whole thing to Jenn and she seemed to not buy into it. He doesn't feel great about how he left things with Jenn. He walked away as Sam M. walked up for his time with Jenn. He said that he trusts her judgment and he thought they had a lot of small wins on the group date. Jenn told Sam M. that he flusters her, and he said she "bothers" him and they shared another couch makeout session.

Gina: Jenn told us last week on Playing the Field that she likes drama. Well, she certainly is getting it! But I like that she stood her ground with Thomas and told him that by them deciding among themselves who gets time with her and when it takes away her independence. A not-so-subtle hint that I hope he takes back to the other guys. I doubt that happened, though. As for Sam M., well, good way to distract Jenn from the drama is a makeout session!

Devin apologized to the other guys for taking up extra time from them if his personality is too big and thing tend to orbit around him. On one hand he does seem aware, but also, like he definitely enjoys that part.

Jenn also shared a passionate kiss with Jonathan. They barely showed their conversation, but they did have physical chemistry. Spencer told Jenn that he loved the date with the animals, and Jenn said that she feels flirty with him and that she could see building something with him. I never would have guessed that she would be kissing the pet photographer!

Meantime, outside Devin spoke to Thomas N. and they both told the other that they made fools of themselves in front of Jenn. Thomas N. kept saying that he'd kick Devin's butt. I mean, I don't think that would happen, but Devin doesn't want to fight. They bickered inside and outside. Finally, Jesse Palmer told everyone that it was time for the rose ceremony.

Rose Ceremony

1) Grant (group date rose)

2) Marcus (one-on-one date)

3) Dylan (group date rose, during one-on-one dinner)

4) Austin

5) Hakeem

6) Spencer

7) Jeremy

8) Jonathon

9) John

10) Thomas A.

11) Sam M. (Did you catch that, he whispered, 'You keep me on my toes." And Jenn whispered, "Shh."

12) Devin (he whispered, "Honestly you look so good.")

13) Sam N.

14) Aaron

15) Thomas N.

Brian, the guy from the car fiasco with Jeremy, was eliminated. Was it just me, or did he seem more reasonable this episode. Devin gave the toast, and Sam M. was getting riled up and said that he thinks he's a snake.

Gina: Bye, Brian. We'll see you on "Bachelor In Paradise" next year. Keep your summer schedule open.

Next Week

Jenn goes racing, they go to the "Love Down Under Show," and it looks like Spencer gets some special time with Jenn. Not surprisingly, Aaron turns into the right reasons police and complains to Jenn but won't name names. It also looks like Jenn sends someone packing early!

