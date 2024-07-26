Back-to-back car crashes caught on video on 101 Freeway in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild scene involving back-to-back car crashes on the 101 Freeway in Encino was captured on video.

The chain reaction happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near Hayvenhurst Avenue.

Video from the scene shows one car slamming into the back of another car that was stopped in the fast lane. At one point, a man was seen walking on the freeway towards a car when there was another crash - and that person was nearly hit.

"I almost hit this car... because there were no flashing lights. It was dark. I got out to see if the person was OK and this car hit it, and he missed me by this much, I almost died," said one man who was involved.

It appears at least seven cars were involved in the collisions. The cause of the crashes was unclear.

No one appeared to be seriously hurt.