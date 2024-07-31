7-On-Your-Side helps you find best bargains for back-to-school shopping

Before your kid can hit the books you'll need to make sure they have all the necessary supplies - without breaking the bank.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some Southern California school districts are back in session as early as next week.

Here are some tips for saving money during your back-to-school shopping this year.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends parents start simply by taking inventory of what their children already have, and can still use.

"Especially if you have multiple children it's hard to keep track of what you have and what you don't," Bodge says. "So go through their backpacks, see what can be reused. Wash the backpack. Maybe they don't need a new one."

While hand-me-downs help, parents who do need to buy new items are recommended to start at the off-price stores.

"Dollar General has branded stuff, colorful backpacks at just $5," says Bodge. "So make sure to look at those off-price retailers, especially if you are on a tight budget."

Big-box retailers will also offer deals for the back-to-school season.

Parents purchasing electronics should consider refurbished products to save money.

"I love that idea. Apple's program is very good," says Bodge. "You will also see great programs from Best Buy, Amazon."

If your child wants trendy or brand-name products, you'll have to move fast.

"If your child wants a certain character on their backpack, I will do that now, those items go fast," adds Bodge. "If not, you'll be stuck with more basic items like a black backpack or a blue notebook."

But for good deals on back-to-school clothing, you might want to wait until Labor Day sales. You'll find some good deals and styles appropriate to the fall season.

