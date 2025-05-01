Baldwin Park's Olive Middle School evacuated after suspect barricades self in front office

An unknown incident at Olive Middle School in Baldwin Park prompted a massive response from police.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and staff were evacuated from Olive Middle School on Thursday morning after "an individual arrived on campus" and barricaded themself in the front office, authorities said.

The incident prompted a massive response from the Baldwin Park Police Department, including multiple officers and at least one armored vehicle at the campus near Olive Street and Merced Avenue.

The suspect caused a "disruption" and interfered with the school's normal operations before the standoff, the Police Department said.

All students and staff were safely escorted from the premises to nearby Walnut Elementary School, where they were being dismissed to their parents or guardians, police said in a statement published shortly before noon on Instagram.

"There is no current threat to any students or school personnel," the statement said. "We strongly advise the public to avoid the area until law enforcement resolve this situation."