Vandals deface beloved Hindu temple in Chino Hills, surveillance video shows

CHINO HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Security video captured the moment vandals defaced a beloved Hindu temple in Chino Hills, an act that its members called disturbing and cowardly.

In the footage, the vandals can be seen approaching the BAPS temple in dark clothing, pulling out cans of spray paint and defacing the temple's welcome sign. They also spray-painted an obscenity on the sidewalk out front.

Members of the temple discovered the graffiti Saturday morning and alerted authorities.

A volunteer at the temple says he is now worried about their safety as members pray for unity.

"We're even praying for the perpetrators, that they find peace and that they can get their message out peacefully, but not in this way," said Mehul Patel. "My worst fear is that this comes inside the temple, that we aren't able to stop an incident that would happen inside, with multiple people, including my own family members, that would be there."

Members say the BAPS temple is the largest Hindu temple in California. They believe the incident stems from a rise in anti-immigrant hate.

Nobody has been taken into custody. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating, believes the vandals caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.