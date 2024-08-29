Barbie releases doll inspired by late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel

Toy company Mattel has released a doll inspired by late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel as part of its Barbie Signature Music series.

This Barbie wears a black and gold bolero jacket and bodysuit with golden accents inspired by the colorful mariachi outfits the singer wore.

"The gold trim on Barbie doll's suit is inspired by this stylistic heritage. From a bolo tie choker to a microphone to help her sing along to the songs of "El Divo de Juárez," Barbie doll's beautiful look celebrates the nearly 4-decade-long career of a true musical legend," Mattel stated.

This outfit in particular was inspired by what Juan Gabriel wore during his historic 1990 concert in El Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

Toy company Mattel has released a doll inspired by late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel as part of its Barbie Signature Music series.

A flamboyant performer, he liked to show his love for Mexican culture through his music and his fashion.

Juan Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera Valadez, passed away on August 28 at age 66. He was born in the western state of Michoacan.

He was Mexico's leading singer-songwriter and top-selling artist. His ballads about love and heartbreak and bouncy mariachi tunes became hymns throughout Latin America and Spain and with Spanish speakers in the United States.

Juan Gabriel brought many adoring fans to tears as they sang along when he crooned his songs about love and heartbreak, including his top hits, "Hasta Que Te Conoci" ("Until I Met You") and "Amor Eterno" ("Eternal Love"). His hit "Querida" ("Dear") topped Mexico's charts for a whole year.

The "Juanga" inspired Barbie is available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Mattel Shop.It retails for $55.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

