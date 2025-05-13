BEAM Hosts Black Healing Remixed: The Community Care Experience

The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) will host Black Healing Remixed Community Care Experience in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

On Saturday, May 17, 2025 BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) proudly presents Black Healing Remixed: The Community Care Experience in DTLA. This year's theme will center community care as a response to current social issues, political uncertainty and systemic stressors by offering attendees with wellness resources and tools to support collective healing and resilience-building.

According to recent studies, a strong sense of community belonging is associated with positive mental health outcomes, including lower levels of anxiety and depression among Indigenous People. In particular, communal coping strategies and culturally grounded community support helped buffer the negative mental health effects of racialized violence on Black individuals.

Black Healing Remixed seeks to reframe mental wellness by uplifting community-based approaches, ancestral practices, and accessible care strategies.

Attendees will engage in breathwork, healing circles, sound baths, an herbal apothecary and coloring stations to connect and reflect. The day will wrap with a dance party with sounds curated by celebrity DJ Shaun Ross and a vogue class taught by ballroom leader and icon Byron Keaton. The space is intended to provide rhythmic release, celebration and joy.

BEAM will also have a resource booth for Parents, including financial and emotional support tools. Along with a Community dance party with celebrity DJ Shaun Ross.

Tickets for this event are pay-what-you-can and are available here

The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is a national training, movement-building, and grant-making institution dedicated to the healing, wellness, and liberation of Black and marginalized communities.

