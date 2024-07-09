Beaumont offering businesses an incentive to revitalize its historic downtown

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Beaumont's 100-year-old downtown is in need of some modern-day revitalization to help draw more people in.

Two years ago, the city voted on a plan to help existing shops and bring in new businesses to fill some of the empty store fronts along Beaumont Avenue.

"We are trying to bring new businesses into our downtown area," Beaumont Mayor David Fenn said. "We're looking to make it a more of a walkable area for restaurants, shops, art, entertainment and so forth."

To do that, the city is offering through its Business Incentive Program up to a $50,000 loan to businesses whose establishments meet the requirements and fall within the boundary for the historic downtown area along Beaumont Avenue and 6th Street. Best of all, the loan could be forgiven after a period five years.

"It's a loan up to $50,000 that can be used for, in particular, we are looking for fine dining restaurants," Fenn said. "We also have an opportunity for facade improvements."

Residents and visitors can already get a taste of what the historic district has to offer every Thursday in July during Market Nights. The downtown area is transformed into an entertainment district with live music, food and vendors.

It's there the city hopes to profile what businesses are already available and to show potential new businesses what customers are longing for.

