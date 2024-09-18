Singer Becky G returns to native Inglewood to open greenspace at her old school

Singer Becky G returned to her native Inglewood to open a new greenspace at the school she attended as a child.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- International singer and actress Becky G is an Inglewood native through and through and she doesn't miss an opportunity to show it.

The city of Inglewood has even honored her with a key to the city.

Now, once again, she's giving back to her community.

On Tuesday, she returned to where she once went to elementary school to cut the ribbon on a brand-new greenspace.

"I was thrilled to connect with the Inglewood Unified School District to introduce the idea of bringing my Oak Street their very first greenspace," said Rebecca Gomez, also known as Becky G.

Becky G teamed up with Vita Coco to present this 2,100 square-foot space that features garden plots, compost bins, a farm stand and fruit trees. The space also includes reading nooks and a classroom gathering space.

Becky G and some Oak Street students got a tour of the space and a few lessons in gardening, composting and recycling.

"I think they had no idea that they would actually be able to touch the dirt, to eat some of the food that will eventually grow here," said Davida Fountain, principal at Oak Street School. "And I think it took them out of a comfort zone because I don't think they believe they have those skills or have actually done stuff like that. So to know that this outdoor space exists is going to give them an opportunity to have that experience again."

"Any artist that they're into, they look up to them," said Susana Ruvalcava, a member of the parent-teacher association at Oak Street School. "So for her to take the time, it's good. Because, they know 'OK, she worked hard. She's where she's at right now, so I can do it too."

This new greenspace is open and ready for Oak Street School students to use.

This is the second greenspace that Vita Coco has helped open. The first one is in Lennox and they plan to open many more across the nation.