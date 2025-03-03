Bel Air street strewn with apparent $100 bills, designer handbags after home burglary

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A residential street in Bel Air was strewn with what appeared to be hundred-dollar bills and high-end designer handbags early Monday after a home burglary.

The break-in was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 15000 block of Milldale Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and searched the house but did not find the suspects, described only as two males.

News video from the scene showed police using a ladder to climb over a wall that surrounded the property.

Precisely what was stolen during the burglary was unclear, and how the suspects gained entry to the home was under investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Dozens of hundred-dollar bills were seen on the street outside the residence, but whether the cash was authentic or counterfeit was not immediately confirmed.