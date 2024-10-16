Bellflower woman is shot and killed in apparent murder-suicide, adult son wounded, authorities say

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Bellflower woman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide and her adult son was wounded in a Tuesday night shooting perpetrated by a man the woman had previously dated, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim at an apartment in the 8500 block of Artesia Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. The deputies arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

According to the news release, the wounded man told authorities that he was in his bedroom "when the suspect forced entry into the apartment then entered his room and shot him. The suspect then turned towards the victim's mother's room."

As the injured son was exiting the apartment, "he heard his mother scream and a second gunshot," the statement said.

Deputies were speaking with the 26-year-old outside the apartment when they suddenly heard a single gunshot fired inside the residence, authorities said.

"The deputies made a tactical entry into the apartment and found a 54-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a 59-year-old male suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," according to the Sheriff's Department.

The woman and the suspect were pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded son was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The female victim and the gunman had a prior dating relationship, investigators said. Earlier in the day, the female victim had filed a restraining order against the suspect at the Whittier courthouse, in an effort to protect herself and her son.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).