Beloved Hollywood party supply business store to close after serving community for 90 years

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A beloved local party business is closing soon -- after 90 years of service in the community for every special occasion. This comes as its sales slowed down due to more people going to online shopping.

"It's like coming to Disneyland. All the kids feel like it's, a party zone," said Leslie Macias, owner, Vine American. "We have been here for 90 years serving the community there with all their party needs. I started when I was 18. I love setting up the store. It's like being in the Macy's windows in New York."

"I've lived through this neighborhood for 47 years, so I've been coming here for 47 years. It's a one stop shop," said frequent customer Shira. "It's a happy place to come to instead of a one-minute activity online."

Macias hopes to keep things going with her balloon business. "That's what's kept us going since 2020. It's the balloon business that has been the bread and butter of the store. It's something I worked very hard for. It's been my lifetime achievement. I'm pretty proud of the store."

