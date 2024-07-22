Best portable speakers on sale for your next trip

Wireless, portable speakers allow you to bring the party wherever you go whether that's the community pool, beach or your friend's apartment. Here are the best wireless speakers currently on sale, starting from just $50. Buy one for yourself or gift it to a friend or loved one.

Best portable speakers on sale

37% off Amazon OontZ Angle 3 $24.99

For just $25, this Bluetooth speaker is a great buy. It's water resistant, offers big, clear sound and gets you about 14 hours of playtime. It also has an aux-in jack, in case your device does not have Bluetooth. Shop it now while supplies last.

26% off Amazon JBL Flip 6 $95.45

This is one of my personal favorite speakers thanks to its bass-heavy sound and water and dust resistance build. It weighs just 1.2 pounds and has 12 hours of playback time. Plus, it's easy to connect via Bluetooth and can be linked to other JBL speakers for room-filling sound.

61% off Walmart VILINICE Bluetooth Speaker $45.99

This heavily discounted speaker has RGB lights built-in which sync to the music you play. It's water resistant too and has a six-hour battery life. Shop it now at its deep discount before this offer expires.

66% off Amazon BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker $19.99

Another highly discounted option, this Bluetooth speaker has one of the longest battery lives lasting up to 24 hours. It's water and weather-resistant, according to the brand, and also has light effects that sync to the beat of the music.

20% off Amazon Anker Soundcore Speaker $23.99

Anker's speaker also offers 24 hours of playtime and water resistance. It's also got Bluetooth 5.0 so you can connect to the speaker from as much as 66 feet away. It's reviewed by over 100,000 customers on Amazon too and is currently available for 20% off.

