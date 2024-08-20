Best security camera deals to keep your home safe from intruders

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Keep your home safe with the best security cameras on sale and available now. Find deals below for both indoor and outdoor use, whether you want to keep an eye on a pet, or fend off porch pirates.

Best security cameras on sale

40% off Amazon TP-Link Tapo 1080P Indoor Security Camera $14.99

$24.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This compact indoor camera has two-way audio, a built-in siren and night vision to keep an eye on your place after dark. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home so you can integrate it into your smart home ecosystem. Plus, it offers Full HD video making it easier to see all the little details in your apartment.

33% off Amazon Blink Mini $19.99

$29.99 Shop Now at Amazon

If you prefer a wired option choose the Blink Mini. It also offers Full HD video, and two-way audio and works with Alexa. It's a great starter camera and can even sync to your other Blink devices - if you own any.

More indoor security camera deals:

25% off Amazon Tapo 1080P Outdoor Wired Pan Camera $29.99

$39.99 Shop Now at Amazon

With night vision, Google Home and Alexa compatibility and motion tracking, the Tapo Outdoor Cam is one of the best you can buy. It has cloud and SD storage up to 512 GB and it even features two-way audio so you can speak to any guests (wanted or unwanted) on your property.

77% off Amazon Zeeporte Security Camera $37.99

$169.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This wireless option is heavily discounted and comes with color night vision and motion detection. It is IP65 waterproof and can function for up to five months once it's fully charged, according to the brand.

More outdoor security camera deals:

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.