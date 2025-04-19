1st Latina projected to win special election for Irvine City Council District 5 seat

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- From picking apples to being a city councilwoman in Orange County, Betty Martinez-Franco is taking in a historic moment as she's projected to become the first Latina councilwoman in Irvine, leading the city's District 5 special election.

"I am very excited about this opportunity. I am very humbled by this opportunity. I still have imposter syndrome," Martinez-Franco said.

She's the projected winner of the Irvine City Council District Five special election. Unofficial results on Friday showed her more than seven percentage points ahead of the runner-up.

"Having someone in the city council with a diverse point of view, with the diverse life experience, it's going to bring a new voice and a fresh voice to the decisions that the city council are making," Martinez-Franco said.

That experience goes back more than three decades, when Martinez-Franco crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. -- undocumented with her then-husband.

"With all the dreams that any other immigrant has of having a better life, but my beginnings were not very easy," Martinez-Franco said.

Her journey took her to Washington State, where she worked picking apples. Martinez-Franco shared a picture with Eyewitness News where she's showing her daughters her humble beginnings while visiting those same orchards.

Then, she made a brave move, escaping from an abusive relationship as a mother of two.

"I was left to raise my two daughters as a single mom in a country that wasn't my own. I spoke the language, but very minimum, and just trying to fend for myself," Martinez-Franco said.

After going from shelter to shelter, the nonprofit Human Options set Martinez-Franco and her girls up with an apartment in Irvine through Section 8 housing.

Through housekeeping, child care, and working where she could, the single mom pulled through.

"The day that I received my green card, I went back to Orange Coast College and enrolled into school. My goal was to get out of public assistance and give my daughters a better life," Martinez-Franco said.

She reached her academic goal -- a Master's in Public Administration from USC. That was on top of starting her own public relations agency and becoming a U.S. citizen.

Resilience landed Martinez Franco right where she belongs -- giving back to the community that gave to her family in their time of need.

"I cannot believe it. I was actually talking to my mom, and she told me, 'Betty, you have to remember that when you were living in Mexico, you were a leader,'" she said. "'You just lost yourself after domestic violence, and you are picking up the pieces of you, and you are turning into whole.'"

Martinez-Franco says she plans to have her daughters and grandchildren present at her swearing-in ceremony.