Beverly Grove residents fear for safety after transient attacks gardener: 'It's been terrifying'

"It's been absolutely terrifying," said one resident. "We are on hold with our lives right now until this is resolved."

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in a Beverly Grove neighborhood say transients have been setting fires to a vacant apartment complex and say nothing is being done about it.

The concerns come after a gardener was brutally attacked by a transient outside a home in Brentwood, a shocking incident that was caught on video.

In both of those cases, the properties had a gate up, but that's done little to stop people from entering the locations.

A Beverly Grove resident who spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday said about 20 transients come and go at a boarded up apartment complex on Flores Street.

"It's been absolutely terrifying," said Anita Cavallo. "We are on hold with our lives right now until this is resolved."

One woman is reportedly repeatedly setting fire to the complex, forcing residents to put the flames out themselves.

"She's an arsonist," said Cavallo. "She got arrested a couple weeks ago ... saw her light of fire last week, and she lit a big one last night."

The property owner is reportedly in the process of tearing down the complex and rebuilding, but in the meantime, residents said the owner and the city are doing nothing to clear out the alleged squatters as the dangers continue to grow.

"It feels like no one has proper answers for us," said Cavallo. "Everyone just blames someone else and tells us nothing they can do, so we don't know where to go anymore for help."

The city councilmembers representing both of the locations are promising help, but residents say so far, they haven't seen it.