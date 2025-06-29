Republican Congressman says he won't seek reelection in 2026 after voting against Trump's megabill

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced Sunday afternoon that he will not be seeking reelection in 2026.

This comes after receiving backlash from President Donald Trump for voting against the "One Big Beautiful" bill, which passed 51-49 overnight Saturday.

Tillis released a Sunday statement, saying in part: "In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species."

"Democrats recently lost two such leaders who were dedicated to making the Senate more of a functional and productive legislative body. They got things done. But they were shunned after they courageously refused to cave to their party bosses to nuke the filibuster for the sake of political expediency. They ultimately retired and their presence in the Senate chamber has been sorely missed every day since."

"It underscores the greatest form of hypocrisy in American politics. When people see independent thinking on the other side, they cheer. But when those very same people see independent thinking coming from their side, they scorn, ostracize, and even censure them."

"Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don't give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail. After they get elected, they don't bother to do the hard work to research the policies they seek to implement and understand the consequences those policies could have on that young adult living in a trailer park, struggling to make ends meet."

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven't exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election."

Trump lashes out at Tillis

In late-night social media posts, Trump praised Senators Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, and Cynthia Lummis for their support of the bill. He also targeted holdouts, including Tillis, who had been up for reelection. Trump threatened to campaign against Tillis, announcing plans to meet with potential primary challengers.

"Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against "Senator Thom" Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump wrote.

Tillis said he could not support Trump's megabill because of Medicaid cuts that he worried would leave many without health care in NC.

A new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Senate version of the bill would increase by 11.8 million the number of people without health insurance in 2034.

WATCH | N &O Report: NC residents at risk of losing Medicaid coverage

In another post on his social media platform, Trump accused Tillis of grandstanding and said that he was "making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!"

ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured video is from a previous report.

