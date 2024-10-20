Biltmore Estate to reopen in November after suffering 'extensive' damage from Hurricane Helene

The estate plans to reopen to visitors and begin its Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Nov. 2.

Biltmore Estate to reopen in November in time for holiday season

Biltmore Estate to reopen in November in time for holiday season The estate plans to reopen to visitors and begin its Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Nov. 2.

Biltmore Estate to reopen in November in time for holiday season The estate plans to reopen to visitors and begin its Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Nov. 2.

Biltmore Estate to reopen in November in time for holiday season The estate plans to reopen to visitors and begin its Christmas at Biltmore celebration on Nov. 2.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- The Biltmore Estate announced that it plans to reopen in November, weeks after it experienced "extensive" damage from Hurricane Helene.

The 8,000-acre estate is Asheville's biggest attraction and welcomes 1.4 million visitors a year. Biltmore staff said the estate had significant damage in some buildings after Helene ripped through Western North Carolina last month.

The Biltmore posted to social media on Saturday announcing it will reopen on Nov. 2, in time for its Christmas at Biltmore celebration.

"For more than 125 years, Biltmore has been a witness to the resilience of this community. The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm," the Biltmore said. "Thanks to the incredible work of so many generous people, recovery is happening all around us."

Last year, the Biltmore Estate was the setting for the Hallmark movie: 'A Biltmore Christmas.' The movie features Lucy Collins as a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie "His Merry Bride!"

That movie was also filmed at Biltmore.

For more information visit here.