'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Pitt accused of sex abuse in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN -- "Boardwalk Empire" actor Michael Pitt was arrested and charged in Brooklyn with sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation.

He pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

The indictment said Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 "by means of forcible compulsion."

In August 2020, he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual and injured the alleged victim with "a four by four."

In June 2021, Pitt assaulted someone with a cinderblock, the indictment said. In August 2021 Pitt tried to strangle someone.

Identities are redacted from the indictment, so it is unclear if the same person is the target of all of Pitt's alleged crimes.