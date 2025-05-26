Boat catches fire on Lake Havasu amid busy Memorial Day weekend

A pleasure boat went up in flames Saturday on Lake Havasu amid the busy Memorial Day weekend.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews first towed the burning vessel to a safer area to keep the flames from spreading to other boats docked at Riviera Marina. Crews then deployed deck-based hose lines to help control the fire.

The operator of the boat was safely evacuated to the dock and was not injured.

The pleasure boat, however, was destroyed. Investigators believe a fuel issue may have caused the fire.

The fire department said the same crew responded to a similar issue on Friday among other emergency calls.

With so many visitors, crews from fire stations No. 32 in Needles and No. 18 in Havasu are on standby.