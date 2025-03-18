Bodycam video shows rescue of Connecticut man allegedly held captive by parents for over 20 years

WATERBURY, Connecticut -- Video from a police body camera released on Monday, shows the rescue of a man in Waterbury, Connecticut who told officers he was held captive by his parents for over 20 years.

Last month, crews responded to a fire at the 32-year-old man's stepmother's home.

The victim's stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, called 911 after the house caught fire. She could be heard on the video saying the victim was "injured" and "kind of passed out."

When officers arrived at the home, Sullivan was outside holding her dog, while her stepson was still inside.

Firefighters ended up carrying the victim out of the home and took him to the hospital.

Police say the man used hand sanitizer and a lighter to set the fire as a way to draw first responders and escape being locked in his room for two decades. He was found starving and weighing just 68 pounds.

Sullivan was arrested last week after police launched an investigation.

Back in 2005, Waterbury Police and Children's Services conducted a welfare check when the victim was 11 and had stopped going to school. The department said nothing usual was detected. They went on to uncover the victim had begged classmates for food and ate items out of the garbage.

The victim says for years he was only allowed briefly out of his room to do chores, and that conditions in the house became worse when his father died last year.

Sullivan is facing charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and assault. Her lawyer acknowledged she was carrying out the rules put in place by her late husband.

The victim is still receiving medical care.