Bodycam video shows Long Beach officer shoot suspect who had opened fire on car

The suspect is seen on video opening fire at a parked car in front of a liquor store in Long Beach before an officer chased him down and shot him.

The suspect is seen on video opening fire at a parked car in front of a liquor store in Long Beach before an officer chased him down and shot him.

The suspect is seen on video opening fire at a parked car in front of a liquor store in Long Beach before an officer chased him down and shot him.

The suspect is seen on video opening fire at a parked car in front of a liquor store in Long Beach before an officer chased him down and shot him.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video has been released of a confrontation between police and an armed man outside a liquor store in Long Beach that turned into a shooting.

Officers arrived to the scene as the man was shooting at another car with someone inside.

The incident unfolded on April 24. A man is seen emerging from the liquor store with a gun in his hand and opening fire at a parked car.

He slowly backs away, still pointing his weapon, as the victim gets into the car and takes off.

At that moment, an officer on patrol spots the gunman and pulls up.

The suspect starts running. The officer jumps out of his vehicle and chases him. At one point the video shows what looks like the suspect extending his arm as he runs.

The officer fires and the suspect, 43-year-old Demetrius Imoesiri, goes to the ground. The victim then drove up and thanked the officer for saving his life.

After more officers arrived, the suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and faces charges that include attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.