1 killed, 2 critically injured in Boyle Heights high-speed crash

Police believe speed was a factor in the head-on crash that left one person dead and sent two teens to the hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the head-on crash that left one person dead and sent two teens to the hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the head-on crash that left one person dead and sent two teens to the hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the head-on crash that left one person dead and sent two teens to the hospital.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deadly high-speed collision in Boyle Heights was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Police say a Mercedes and a Honda collided head-on. One person was killed and two others were critically injured.

People in the area heard the loud crash and rushed to the scene to help the injured. But one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of 4th Street just east of Euclid Avenue. The two injured individuals are believed to be male teenagers.

Police believe speed was a factor but authorities are still investigating.