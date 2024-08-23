Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 dead; at least 8 shell casings found at scene, LAPD says

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An early morning shooting in Boyle Heights on Friday left one person dead and the shooter remained at large, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which Los Angeles police believe occurred sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics summoned police to the scene at 6:15 a.m. after responding to the intersection of Marengo Street and Evergreen Avenue, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators found at least eight shell casings at the location.

A description of the shooter was not available.