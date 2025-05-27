Firefighter hurt as crews battle small brush fire in Glendale near Brand Park

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter was hurt as crews battle a small brush fire near Brand Park in Glendale on Tuesday.

The Brand Fire was first reported near the 1600 block of West Mountain Street shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, a firefighter from Pasadena Fire Department's Engine 15 was injured. The extent of the firefighter's injuries was not immediately known.

Officials said the fire is half an acre in steep terrain. In total, seven fire engines from Glendale, four from Burbank, and one from Pasadena are on scene, plus two Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters.

Glendale FD said crews are making good progress.

It's unclear what sparked the flames. The City of Glendale said no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations at this time.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates.