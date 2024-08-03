Brea police allowing officers to show their tattoos

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Brea Police Department personnel is getting a chance to express themselves through their body art while on the job or in uniform.

"For people that are interested in tattoos it creates an opportunity for conversation with the officers, even if they're not on a call," Brea police Lt. Chris Haddad said. "Some of our officers have some pretty amazing artwork on their arms."

While tattoos are more common in the workplace nowadays, Brea police had been more conservative with requiring staff to cover up their ink.

For the last 10 months, however, the department has loosened up its policy.

"Our officers are working hard," Haddad said. "They're out at car accident scenes standing for hours in the sun and being able to wear short sleeves is significantly more comfortable."

Through the current pilot program, tattoos must be approved by a uniform committee.

There are times staff will be required to cover up, like at funerals.

"We also don't allow our officers to display their tattoos at court, city council meetings, preplanned protests," Haddad said.

Brea police understands times have changed and body art is a bigger part of today's culture.

They don't believe tattoos make people any more or less capable of working for the department.

"This generation of officers that we have working for us, especially here at the Brea Police Department, they're so professional," Haddad said. "They're thoughtful, they're empathic and they work so hard. I wouldn't allow them displaying tattoos to color your opinion of them."

The tattoo pilot program will end at the end of this month, but so far they've had nothing but positive reviews from the community and police officers.