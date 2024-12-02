Break-in at Woodland Hills business caught on video

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a business in Woodland Hills before breaking in Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Corner Grille near Ventura and Topanga Canyon boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect throwing an unknown object at the windows and then hitting the door. By the time police arrived, the suspect had already left.

Authorities say the suspect got away with just $10.