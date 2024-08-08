Brian Henson on Emmy-nominated doc 'Jim Henson Idea Man': A visionary, a legacy and Kermit the Frog

"What we really wanted was a documentary about Jim Henson that looked like Jim Henson made it," says son, Brian Henson

From award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, "Jim Henson Idea Man" encapsulates the life and legacy of the once-in-a-lifetime visionary behind "Sesame Street," The Muppets, "The Dark Crystal," "Labyrinth" and more.

The Disney+ documentary tells the story of the legendary innovator through his work, never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with his children and closest collaborators.

It received eight Emmy nominations including Outstanding Cinematography, Directing, Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Writing and Music Composition For A Nonfiction Program, along with an Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special nomination.

The special will make its broadcast debut on Sunday, August 11 at 8:30 pm EDT/PDT on ABC.

Jim Henson and the troupe in "Jim Henson Idea Man" Disney+, The Jim Henson Company

On The Red Carpet spoke to Henson's son and Chairman of The Jim Henson Company, Brian Henson, about the film, his father's legacy and everyone's favorite banjo-playing frog, Kermit.

"What we really wanted was a documentary about Jim Henson that looked like Jim Henson made it. If my dad were to make a feature documentary about somebody, the way it was made would be very, very creative," Henson explained. With that in mind, Howard and his team set out to create a documentary comprised of unique editing, funky transitions and a beautiful score.

Henson described Howard's approach to telling his dad's story. "He took a really close look at my dad, and the main two influential relationships that Ron used as a springboard was (sic) my dad's relationship to my mother - they started the Muppets together when they were both still in college - and then my dad's relationship to Frank Oz, which was his longest, creative collaboration, and that has created a really delightful film where you really do get to know the man."

With a father with a constant need to create, Henson tells us what the term "idea man" means to him.

"That's what my dad was. He was constantly full of ideas and they flowed from him like a volcano." He mentioned, "He always had more he wanted to do than he could possibly do".

Jim Henson in "Jim Henson Idea Man" Disney+, The Jim Henson Company

So, why tell Jim Henson's story, and why tell it now?

"Just after my dad died, there were quite a few good quality television documentaries about my dad. They always emphasized too strongly the early loss and his early death... so we let a lot of time pass," said Henson.

When the Henson children felt ready to tell their dad's story, "it was only probably a few months before Ron expressed interest," and the rest of the film fell into place.

Brian Henson shares what Kermit the Frog and his dad, Jim Henson's, legacy means to him

Through music, humor and candid conversations, The Muppets have brought many together, leaving behind a significant legacy for the puppeteer. "The theme of loving each other for your differences, not your similarities, found family is just as important as your blood family, that was really a big part of what he was trying to do, and The Muppets in general work kind of everywhere in the world and for every age group."

Although a busy man, Jim Henson would find the time to take his kids to work with him over the weekends, where Kermit came to represent "my father's creative output," Henson told us.

"Kermit just represents my father's work, really. I love Kermit the Frog, but he was always my dad's work... It's the one character that he decided to keep alive throughout his entire career, and that's the only character he decided to keep alive throughout his career."

As Kermit would sing in "The Muppet Movie," "Life's like a movie, write your own ending."

Henson believes that his dad would be honored by the film. "I think he'd be very pleased with the film. I mean, he was shy. He was a shy man, so I think he would feel a little exposed by it, but I think he would also feel very honored by it."

"Jim Henson Idea Man" will make its broadcast debut on Sunday, August 11 at 8:30 pm EDT/PDT on ABC's "Wonderful World of Disney," and is currently available to stream on Disney+.

