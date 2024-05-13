Brush fire burns 80 acres in San Bernardino County

A fire broke out on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande, prompting San Bernardino County firefighters to respond.

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters Monday morning continued their battle against a brush fire that broke out in the Oro Grande area of San Bernardino County.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday on National Trails Highway near Victorville, according to Battalion Chief Steve Tracy. More than 200 firefighters were on scene the following morning.

The fire has burned around 80 acres and it was only 5% contained.

Authorities say the fast-moving fire was threatening structures in the area, but no evacuation orders were issued.

Tracy told Eyewitness News it would take several days for crews to completely extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.