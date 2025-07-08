Small brush fire breaks out, threatens structures in Llano amid SoCal heat wave, officials say

LLANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a small brush fire that was threatening structures in northern Los Angeles County Tuesday morning, as a heat wave moved into Southern California.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. near Largo Vista Road and Highway 138 in Llano, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

It was initially reported as a one-acre fire, but it quickly spread to four acres.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

