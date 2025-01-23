24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Judge to rule on DNA evidence in Idaho college murders case against suspect Bryan Kohberger

Thursday, January 23, 2025 2:46PM
Judge to rule on DNA evidence in Idaho college murders case against suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge will issue a ruling on Thursday regarding DNA evidence in the University of Idaho murders case.

Prosecutors say the evidence ties suspect Bryan Kohberger to the killings.

However, his defense wants the evidence thrown out.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in the Pennsylvania Poconos in December of 2022, just over a month after the murders.

Four students were found killed in their off-campus apartment.

