Burbank family trying to save dog that bit neighbor from being euthanized

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Burbank family is trying to save their beloved dog. It's been ordered to be euthanized for biting someone, but the family is hoping to get that reversed.

The city of Burbank has been calling for Conan to be euthanized for several months. A hearing took place Tuesday to appeal the decision and let Conan live.

A group gathered outside a courthouse in support of Conan.

A spokesperson for the family told Eyewitness News that the incident happened in January. The dog's owner was walking Conan outside their home when they say a neighbor approached.

The spokesperson says the neighbor was talking to Conan's owner aggressively when Conan came to his owner's defense and gave a warning bite. They say the woman had been harassing the dog for months.

"The woman that he bit has been harassing him for over eight months. She walks past his house daily, numerous times a day, kicks the gate," said Shira Scott Astrof with Animal Rescue Mission and a spokesperson for Conan's owners. "He was provoked, he reacted, he bit, he held on until his owner said 'Conan drop it' and immediately, he stopped."

"Considering the circumstances of this case, this dog was doing what dogs are trained to do. That's protect their owner," former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said outside the courthouse. "If the neighbor wasn't instigating and harassing the dog this never would have occurred."

The city of Burbank released a statement this week about Conan, saying:

"The judicial process is the appropriate venue to resolve the matters in dispute. It is the process selected by the dog owners and prescribed by law, and we trust all parties concerned will receive a fair and just hearing."

It's important to note the city of Burbank's bylaws also state that no animal may be declared potentially dangerous or vicious if the animal was protecting or defending a person within the vicinity from an unjustified attack or assault.

This hearing was continued to Monday.