Burglars ram truck into luxury eyewear store, steal $150k worth of merchandise in Fairfax District

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of burglars broke into a luxury eyewear store in the Fairfax District Sunday, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the burglars reverse a truck into Hall of Frames.

Four thieves are then seen crawling through the narrow cracks to get in. They then use a crowbar to smash the glass cases.

They managed to escape with about 200 pairs of glasses in just under two minutes valued at roughly $150,000.

This is not the first time the store gets broken into. Hall of Frames manager Simon Babouchian said this is the second smash-and-grab at the location since February.

"The first time was a shock, and the second time was like 'Is this really happening again?'," said Babouchian.

He said they were just starting to recover from the last break-in during Super Bowl weekend.

