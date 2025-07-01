Burglars ransack several businesses during street takeovers in Bellflower and Lakewood

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Smash-and-grab burglars ransacked several small businesses during street takeovers early Saturday in Lakewood and Bellflower, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed more than a dozen suspects, most of them wearing hooded sweatshirts, breaking into a Metro by T-Mobile at the Color Corner shopping center near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Del Amo boulevards in Lakewood.

The street was covered with circular skid marks in the aftermath of a sideshow that happened around 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, the burglars were seen moving quickly in the cellular store's security footage, grabbing phones on display and going behind the store's counters. The thieves fled with more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

"Like 15 individuals came in and took everything. So right now, I'm just trying to at least lock the door so that they don't come in again. That's all I can do," said the store's owner, Victor Ramirez, referring to the glass door that was shattered during the break-in.

Burglars also made their way into a Napa Auto Parts store, a cash-advance business and a nail salon.

City News Service contributed to this report.