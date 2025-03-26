Burglars in San Marino using chalk marks to target homes, police say

Police say an "X" could mean the home is a good target and a box could indicate that a home has a security system or a dog on the property.

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Burglars are reportedly using chalk marks to target homes, according to police in San Marino.

The San Marino Police Department issued a warning last week, saying criminals are using "simple chalk marks" with hidden messages.

"These seemingly innocent chalk symbols are coded messages utilized by criminals to mark homes as potential targets," read a post on the department's Instagram.

Police said the markings vary and have different meanings.

For example, an "X" could mean the home is a good target and a box could indicate that a home has a security system or a dog on the property.

Meanwhile, a San Marino resident recently found a hidden camera in their front yard, which criminals use to learn the schedules of their potential victims and track their arrival and departure times, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious chalk marks near their property is asked to call the San Marino Police Department's non-emergency line at 626-300-0720.