Burglars take off with $400,000 worth of jewelry in Canoga Park theft caught on video

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of burglars were caught breaking into a Canoga Park jewelry store, reportedly getting away with $400,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened Wednesday at a store along Sherman Way. The owner said the burglars got in through the roof and ripped out the wires to his security system so it wouldn't go off.

Surveillance video shows at least one burglar wearing a mask and hoodie eyeing a display counter. The owner said the thieves took about $400,000 worth of jewelry after they cut a hole through a safe.

"From one thing to another, you know, my life savings has literally been wiped out," said the owner. "So now it's just starting back from zero and slowly trying to build up what we have to build ... I don't even know if I feel safe anymore."

The owner said he was only partly covered by insurance. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.