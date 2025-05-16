Investigation underway after 3 businesses burglarized just miles apart in Los Angeles County

Multiple businesses in Los Angeles County were burglarized this week, and authorities are trying to figure out if they are connected.

Multiple businesses in Los Angeles County were burglarized this week, and authorities are trying to figure out if they are connected.

Multiple businesses in Los Angeles County were burglarized this week, and authorities are trying to figure out if they are connected.

Multiple businesses in Los Angeles County were burglarized this week, and authorities are trying to figure out if they are connected.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple businesses in Los Angeles County located just miles apart from each other were burglarized this week, and authorities are trying to figure out whether the incidents are connected.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, two men broke into El Gallo Bakery on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in East L.A. Surveillance video shows the suspects, one of whom appeared to be holding a handgun, opening two cash registers.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, they got away with an unknown amount of cash before they fled in a white SUV.

Police say a Wingstop on Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights was also hit about an hour after that Thursday morning. It's unclear what was taken from that business.

A similar burglary happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at La Mano Tortilleria in Pico Rivera. In that incident, authorities say four suspects in ski masks broke open a steel door and shattered glass to get inside.

According to the sheriff's department, they took a large amount of money and also had a handgun. The suspects took off in a white van.

Deputies searched the area after the burglary but were unable to locate the suspects.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether all of the burglaries were carried out by the same suspects or are otherwise connected. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.