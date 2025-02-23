Bystander killed, others injured in Commerce crash involving chase suspect

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured late Saturday night during a crash that involved a driver fleeing from authorities in the city of Commerce.

According to California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began just after 11 p.m. in Bell Gardens when the driver of a red sedan refused to yield at an intersection.

Officers canceled the chase a minute later after they noticed the driver was speeding through red lights, CHP said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly hit speeds surpassing 100 mph then hit another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The driver then crashed into a bus stop, killing one person.

Authorities said the victim was believed to be homeless and was sleeping on the bench at the time of the crash.

The East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station told Eyewitness News another victim who was crossing the street at the time had to have their legs amputated early Sunday morning.

The driver of the red car has since been arrested.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.