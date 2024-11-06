CA prop election results: Proposition 32, raising California's minimum wage to $18

Californians will take their wages into their own hands at the ballot box in November as they vote on Proposition 32.

California voters are deciding whether the state's minimum wage should increase from $16 to $18.

If Proposition 32 passes, wages will go up to $17 an hour immediately.

Wages would then go up to $18 in January 2025, but the raise would be gradual for small businesses until 2026.

If Proposition 32 fails, the minimum wage would be about $17 in 2026.

Proposition 32 would not apply to independent contractors or self-employed workers. Since some cities already have higher minimum wages, it would not impact them.

There is also a carve-out for fast-food workers who have their own $20 minimum wage.