Cadets in Fontana Jr. ROTC marksmen program learn more than target skills, are shaped into leaders

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- With steady hands and sharp focus, cadets in the Marine Corps Junior ROTC marksmanship program at Fontana High School have learned that discipline and precision are more than just skills for hitting a target... they are lessons in leadership and perseverance.

The success of the program, founded in 1991, is evident in the rows of awards, gleaming trophies, and framed accolades lining the walls.... each a testament to the dedication of its cadets.

"It's really heavy on leadership, but we expose them to public service opportunities, community service. We teach them a lot of life skills," said Lt. Col. Denny Meelarp, Senior Marine Instructor.

This year, Fontana High's marksmanship teams are ranked third and 10th as they prepare to compete in the Civilian Marksmanship Program Western Regionals, an elite event featuring 115 participants from 16 states.

For Ana Porras, Aleen Castro, and Stephanie Mendoza, earning top marks in the program is more than an achievement, it's an opportunity to push their limits on a national stage.

"It is honestly something special because not everyone gets to go obviously and it was really nerve wracking trying to figure out if you get to go to nationals," said Ana Porras, Cadet Major / Marksmen.

The three cadets have trained tirelessly, mastering the art of precision shooting in three demanding positions - kneeling, prone, and standing, while aiming at a target no bigger than a dime. Their dedication has shaped them into leaders, both on and off the range.

"It shows me how to organize how to interact with people when I need something done and how to interact with people that are higher than me and lower than me," said Aleen Castro, Cadet Captain / Marksmen.

"To be a marksman you have to have a sense of responsibility because it is a lot of safety procedures you have to follow," said Stephanie Mendoza, Cadet Captain/ Marksmen.

While the program fosters military-ready discipline, there is no obligation to enlist. Instead, it prepares cadets with transferable skills that will serve them well in any career path.

For Porras, Castro, and Mendoza, military service isn't the path they plan to take after high school. But the discipline, confidence, and resilience they've developed will stay with them as they pursue their futures-wherever they choose to aim.