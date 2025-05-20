18-year-old Cal State Fullerton student drowns during Lake Havasu fraternity trip

A Cal State Fullerton student is dead after a fraternity trip to Lake Havasu took a tragic turn, according to multiple reports.

Simon Daniel, 18, of Pinole, went under the water and did not resurface on Saturday near Copper Canyon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

In a post on Facebook, Daniel's CSUF fraternity released details about what led up to the tragic incident.

"Simon entered the Lake Havasu River alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members. Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells," the fraternity said in the statement.

It went on to say several fraternity members tried to rescue all six students, but tragically, Daniel was swept away by a wave.

The sheriff's department, along with other agencies, launched a search for Daniel, which included divers, sonar and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). They were able to locate Daniel's body on Sunday morning.

According to Daniel's fraternity, he was a computer science major who was known for his love of music, boundless energy, and kind spirit.

"He was the heart of the fraternity - genuine, joyful, and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile."

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Brandon Abell of the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at (760) 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Our sister station, KGO-TV in the Bay Area, contributed to this report.