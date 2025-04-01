Woman in wheelchair dies in fire at Calabasas mobile home

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who uses a wheelchair died following a fire at a mobile home in Calabasas Monday afternoon, neighbors said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire in the 23700 block of Mulholland Highway shortly after 3:25 p.m., according to a department spokesperson. A knockdown was reported about an hour later.

Neighbors say a single mother lived there with her three children, ranging in age from 15 to their early 20s. They say it was the eldest daughter who died.

"I talked to the mom. I called her, and she was very short on the phone," neighbor Brett Woodmansee said.

Woodmansee said the mother told him his daughter wasn't in good shape.

Anthony Borgnine lives next door and described his neighbor acting frantically.

"She's screaming bloody murder. 'I didn't mean to do it. I didn't mean to do it,'" Borgnine recalled.

Neighbor Gabi Gross said he wasn't aware of another daughter inside the home.

"We didn't know that there was another daughter in a wheelchair," Gross said. "We just know that she has one daughter and one son. We didn't know about another daughter over there."

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department closed off the area, with arson investigators looking into the deadly fire.

"The fact that there's a crime scene and you don't know what the crime is and exactly what happened," Woodmansee said. "Of course, it's two doors down from you, that's really scary."

It's unclear what started the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.