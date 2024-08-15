CA adding mobile driver licenses to smartphones, but you'll still need to carry physical card

FRESNO, Calif. -- Californians will soon be able to load a mobile version of their driver's license or state ID to their smartphones.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the feature is a part of the DMV's broader rollout of a mobile Driver's License app that launched as a pilot program last year.

"We're partnering with two iconic California companies - Apple and Google - to provide convenient, private and secure driver's licenses and ID cards directly on people's phones," Newsom said in a statement. "This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they're at and with technology people use every day."

Californians will be able to present their driver's license or ID card in Google Wallet or Apple Wallet at select businesses, TSA airport security checkpoints at participating airports such as SFO and LAX, and in select apps.

Before residents ditch their wallets entirely, California State Law requires residents to carry their physical ID card.

However, Newsom says it does make it easier for Californians needing to validate their age and identity.

Residents can expect the new feature in their smartphone wallet in the coming weeks.